Borno APC Forum drums support for Sheriff to contest NWC position ahead of February convention





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State ruling All Progressives Congress Aspirants Forum (BOSAPCAF) has given its National Secretary of the Forum, Hon Yusuf Sheriff to declare his intention within 24 hours contest position for the office of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party in the forthcoming National Convention slated to hold on 26th February 2022 in Abuja.

Briefing Journalists at the APC Secretariat in Maiduguri on Friday, Coordinator of the APC Aspirants Forum, Borno Chapter, Hon Grema Kyari who led the mammoth crowd and party loyalists said, nomination forms for the post of NWC will be purchased to Sheriff by the Forum when the sales of the forms commence by the secretariat of the APC Caretaker Extra -Ordinary Convention Planning Committee on 14th February this year, as contained in the guidelines of the conventions earlier released by the party.

Kyari said, the ‘Call to Service’ on Sheriff as member APC NWC became necessary and apt, considering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper