Eguavoen has changed our mentality – Ndidi

By Jacob Ajom

Super Eagles midfield supremo, Wilfred Ndidi has admitted that interim coach Austin Eguavoen has changed the mentality of the players and given them more freedom to express themselves.

Speaking during the pre-match conference on Saturday ahead of their match against Tunisia, Ndidi said he was enjoying his game and hopes to help the team in.their bid for a fourth continental title.

“I just love to enjoy my football and see how I can contribute in my own little way how I can help the team succeed.”

Speaking on why the Super Eagles have changed from being lukewarm in their approach to games since it was the same set of players that went to Egypt 2019.

“Yes, it is the same set of players but the new manager has come in with a different mentality. He has told us to believe in ourselves and given us more freedom. That is the only difference between now and the 2019 team,”…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper