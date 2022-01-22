IGP orders posting of Abiodun Alabi as new Lagos CP





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Alabi Sylvester Abiodun to Lagos State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State.

The IGP equally ordered the posting of CP Haruna Gabriel Garba and CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass to Yobe and Benue State Commands respectively.

The posting is coming on the heels of the recent promotion by the Police Service Commission, including 2 Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, 6 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 17 Commissioners of Police.

CP Alabi Abiodun (Special Forces), the new Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command was the former Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State and is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of Nigeria Institute of Management.

An alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Sociology and a Masters Degree holder from Obafemi Awolowo University, CP Alabi was appointed into the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper