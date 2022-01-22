PDP governors, Ayu, Saraki, Mimiko, Obi, others storm Lagos, receive defected APC group





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Elected state Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other chieftains, led by its National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George and on Friday, converged on Lagos, with a vow to intensify strategy and efforts toward taking over the state leadership in 2023 general elections.

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo State); Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, (Abia State); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Ezenwo Wike (Cross Rivers) were among others in Lagos to witness and welcome Lagos4Lagos, a prominent dissident group in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) formally, held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Other notable figures at the official declaration of the group from APC to PDP at the event were: Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP in 2019 general election, Peter Obi, former Governor of Ondo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper