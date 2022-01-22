The Limits of the Human Efficiency and Self-Sufficiency





Fr George Adimike

The worship of human well-being, rational efficiency and self-sufficiency parse the culture of diminishing gratitude, which is stressful instead of grateful.

Due to the dire socio-economic challenges seconding the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications, material progress measures success for families and families of nations in an absolute manner.

Irrespective of the fact that economic, technological and scientific progress alone is inadequate since it has to be integral for development to be properly human, there are growing pro-material salvation and anti-Christian religion narratives.

However, humanity forgets that any development anchored on insufficient knowledge of man exacerbates his inclination to false emancipation, leading him to absolutise his efficiency, which keeps failing him.

Naturally, humans are dependent on God and interdependent on others; they lie when they pretend to be self-sufficient.

The temptation to false…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper