Ugwuanyi receives Haitian delegation in Enugu, as they trace their roots to Igboland





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, received a Haitian delegation at the Government House, Enugu, amid excitement and fulfillment.

The 10-man Haitian delegation, led by Senator Moise Jean-Charles, were on a home-coming mission to Enugu, the historic capital of Igboland, to perform conventional Igbo rituals such as traditional naming and name adoption, after they traced their roots to Igboland.

Addressing the delegation, Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, delightfully welcomed them to Enugu State in particular and the entire Igboland in general, and commended them for the bold step.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also appreciated them for “keeping a date with history, for following your heart, and for following your roots and getting back to your roots”.

The governor, who stressed the significance of the visit, stated that “today is a new beginning for all of us”.

He added: “We open…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper