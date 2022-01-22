Vehicular, human movement grounded in Onitsha as tricycle operators protest





Withdraws service in Onitsha

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

Vehicular and human movement was on saturday afternoon grounded to a halt in Onitsha following a protest by the tricycles operators in the commercial city, under the aegis of Tricycle Owner Association of Nigeria, TOAN.

The protest followed the alleged stabbing of a tricycle operator on Awka road Onitsha by a revenue collector, and collection of diverse illegal levies from the tricycle operators, who claim ho home with nothing after their daily work, while fake revenue agents who claim to work for the government, enjoy the fruit of their labour.

The protest which started at about 12.30 pm Saturday afternoon, saw the aggrieved tricycle operators blocking all the road leading to and exiting Onitsha, Main Market, Awka road, New Cemetary road, Old Cemetary road, Old Enugu road, and other exit and entry roads into Onitsha.

READ ALSO: “Why Hero Lager unveiled Board of Heroes in Onitsha”

Resident of Onitsha…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper