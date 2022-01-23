2023: PDP will have transparent primaries in Delta – Okowa

Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of free, fair and transparent primary elections ahead of 2023 general elections.
The governor gave the assurance while addressing PDP faithful at a mega rally organised by the the party in Delta at the Cenotaph, Asaba, on Saturday, and affirmed that PDP remained one united family in the state.
He assured that leaders of the party in the state would ensure that…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper