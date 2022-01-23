Again, two killed as armed herdsmen repeatedly attack Benue community





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two persons have been reportedly killed and several houses razed by suspected armed herdsmen in Igama community in Ojugo Council Ward of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the armed herders had severally invaded the community in the last few days chasing the local inhabitants from their homes after which they set their houses ablaze.

READ ALSOStorm over suspension of policeman for 25 years

“It all started about a week ago and nobody knows why they are targeting community. They have been storming the community in a commando fashion and whenever they come they shoot sporadically and set people’s houses ablaze.

“In the course of these attacks two corpses were recovered from the community. Security personnel have already been drafted to the area,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mrs. Amina Audu said the attack started few days…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper