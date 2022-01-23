APC: Court strikes out suit challenging legality of Buni-led CECPC





….okays S’Court’s validation of c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Federal High Court, sitting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, has struck out a suit challenging the competence of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Federal High Court ruling has therefore put to rest issues surrounding the legality of the Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Delivering judgement on the suit, Justice Pheobe Msuen Ayua struck out the name of the National Chairman of APC, the National Working Committee, and the National Secretary, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, sued as 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants, respectively, for being non-juristic persons.

A Delta State High Court, had on October 15, 2021, struck out an action filed by Elvis Ayomanor and others, challenging the APC Ward, LGA and State Congresses.

The Delta State High Court, presided over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper