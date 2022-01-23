David Umahi Vying for Presidency – Genius or Blunder?





Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

By Dele Sobowale

“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

When Chief David

Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on whose ticket he was elected, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, my first instinct was to denounce his lack of principles. He still stands charged; but, something about his move was fascinating. It was the breath-taking move of a Chess Grandmaster. It was time to sit back and watch. With his declaration to run for President in 2023, a few weeks ago, at least one aspect of his strategy is now clear. As the Governor of the smallest and poorest state in the South-East; and not as nationally exposed as some other candidates, he now surprisingly occupies an enviable position in the race. Luck has already placed him in a strategic position in APC. Here is why:

Millions are campaigning for him free.

Hitherto, it has been an assumption, at least in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper