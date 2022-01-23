Hanifa Abubakar: Nigerians need attitude change, not fault-finding – Archbishop Kaigama





By Luminous Jannamike

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Nigerians need a change of attitude for the country to overcome its numerous challenges.

He disagreed with the belief that the government alone was to be blamed for the steady erosion of moral values in the society, adding that no matter the reforms introduced by any administration, nothing would improve without a positive attitudinal change on the people’s side.

Kaigama, who stated this in his homily at the Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama, Abuja on Sunday, was reacting to the abduction and murder of a five-year-old schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar, whose body was discovered in a shallow grave in Kano after almost two months of fruitless searching.

He said, “No doubt, we are good at blaming others, especially leaders in government, forgetting that what each Nigerian needs is radical positive attitudinal change.

“How can one ever explain that a school teacher…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper