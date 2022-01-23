HILDA MANYO DICKSON: My child diagnosed with cancer





•Hilda Manyo Dickson

By Vera Anyangafu and Florence Amagiya

Hilda Manyo Dickson is a finance professional of over two decades and counting and a positive mindset strategist.

Also, a John Maxwell certified speaker and coach, she is a personal finance enthusiast who has harnessed her experience as a chartered accountant to educate other women about their finances and help them multiply their streams of income.

An accounting graduate from University of Calabar, Dickson is a fellow of ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a global body for professional accountants. In this chat, she talks about life, business and many more.

How did you get into the world of finance?

As a teenager, I had this lofty dream of partnering my brother to own a hospital. His plan was to be a medical doctor, so becoming a pharmacist was a natural choice. Down the line, I realised it was a five-year course and one thing I was certain about was that I couldn’t spend five…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper