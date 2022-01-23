Magado: House of reps probe on Malami, IGP, a witch-hunting venture – Counsel, Shangisha Landlords Ass





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The move by the House of Representatives to investigate the involvement of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali in the execution of the court judgment at Magodo Estate in Lagos State has been described as a “with-hunting,” mission.

House of Representatives had mandated its committee on Justice, public petition and police to investigate the involvement of the duo.

Counsel to Shangisha Landlords Association, Deji Fasusi, while reacting to House of Representatives probe and media reports in a statement, yesterday, said it was another card in their bag of tricks to frustrate the due execution of the Judgment of the Supreme Court.

While condemning some media reports over the issues, the lawyer stated: “We have consistently lamented the deliberate and willful attempt by some respected members of the fourth estate to re-narrate the facts surrounding the events…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper