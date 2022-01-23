



BY AYO ONIKOYI

The Director General redeemed his promise through a Director in the Lagos office of the NCC, Mr. Mathew Ojo, on Thursday, 13th January, 2022 at Head office of the MCSN, when he (Ojo) presented a white cane to Mr. Chudi Mountain, a musician, to aid his movements about in town.

It all started when MCSN invited Mr. Assein as a special guest at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on December 15th, 2021 in Lagos.

He saw the visually impaired member of the Society during a contribution and instantly became interested in him as a man with a passion for the disabled, especially the visually impaired.

He promised to get him a white cane to aid his movement and the promise was fulfilled penultimate Thursday. He equally provided an instructor to teach Mr. Chudi Mountain on how to use the white cane to move about.

The post NCC's DG redeems pledge appeared first on Vanguard News.





