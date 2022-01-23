NGOs demands justice for 5-year-old pupil murdered by Proprietor, charges govt to end insecurity





Non-governmental organizations, the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa and The Unity Project Nigeria have jointly, this weekend condemned the gruesome murder of Hanifa, a five-year-old pupil who was abducted and eventually murdered by the proprietor of the primary school she attended in Kano.

Describing the incident as a “harrowing tragedy”, the NGOs demanded that the accused, and others who abetted him, be made to answer for the “heinous crime” which callously terminated the life of an innocent and promising child placed in his care for academic development.

The groups in a statement jointly signed by the Executive Director, Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, Mr. John Mayaki and National Chairman, The Unity Project Nigeria, Jennifer Serrano respectively said: “It is most unfortunate that Nigerians are once again made to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper