Nigerian legislators need to be more pain-staking





.

Senator Bala Ibn Na ‘Allah, (Kebbi South) was in his element 3 days ago when he admitted on national television that the process which gave birth to the controversial electoral amendment bill “was not pain-staking enough.”

What Na’ Allah and perhaps many of his colleagues do not appear to know is that most of them had for long made Nigerians believe that legislators are always casual about critical matters of public interest.

In other words, public disappointment in the performance of our legislators goes far beyond the electoral amendment bill affair. Other apt examples abound.

The attempt by Senator Na’Allah to heap the blame of the current controversy on Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for instance is patently simplistic because Gbajabiamila alone could neither have influenced the majority of direct primary supporters in the House nor could he have hoodwinked Senators to pursue an anti-people approach to lawmaking.

Legislators cannot be heard to claim…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper