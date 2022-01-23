NUJ honours Josephine Oboh-Macleod





The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State Council, has honoured Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod with a Merit and Excellence Award in recognition of her humanitarian services.

According to the union, Chief Oboh-Macleod, an internationally-acclaimed art consultant, artist, photographer and UK-based politician, deserved the award because of her selfless and humanitarian contributions to the socio-economic development, peace and community relationship in Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation, the NUJ Chairman, who was represented by Mr. Tony Imaseun and his team, pointed out that the award was in recognition of her contributions to the development of her fatherland and for being an excellent role model to the younger generation.

He said the unblemished strength of character of Chief Josephine Oboh- Macleod was worth celebrating and worthy of emulation.

In her response, Oboh-Macleod, a seasoned entrepreneur and experienced project manager, thanked the NUJ…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper