Ooni of Ife tasks stakeholders to build on legacies of Nollywood’s founders





By Benjamin Njoku

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has called on the stakeholders in the Nigerian film industry to endeavour to build on the legacies of those who laid the foundation of the industry.

The Ife monarch made the call while accepting his appointment as the first ever grand patron of the prestigious ZUMA film festival which is organized by the Nigerian Film Corporation, NFC annually.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Brian Etuk, NFC’s Director of Public Affairs, in Jos, Plateau State.

In his acceptance letter, the Ife monarch expressed willingness to explore the most practical alliances with the Nigerian Film Corporation in resetting the nation’s film industry as the bedrock of our national identity, wealth creation and a viable export system.

According to the monarch, Nigeria must continue to unsettle the armchair and traditional mono economy reliance on crude oil which has adversely affected the nation’s journey towards…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper