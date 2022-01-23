Opinion: IOC exits and divestments: How have we fared 10 years on?





By Onyema Dike

As of the time of writing this, several Domestic Oil Companies (DOCs) have made their intentions known to acquire assets being divested by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

ExxonMobil has also put its onshore shallow water assets for sale with Seplat and Chappal in contention.

Away from onshore and shallow waters, Total and Chevron are planning to sell their shares in OML 118, as well as OMLs 82, 85, 86, and 88 respectively.

Divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs) are not new. Beginning around 2010, IOCs have been offloading their onshore assets because of varying concerns many of which include community restiveness, environmental issues, insecurity, oil theft, sabotage, etc.

The Africa Report, in a recent piece, noted: “Shell, like Total for several years, has been concentrating its investments in Nigeria on its offshore activities and had, in fact, invested little in recent years in the blocks in question in a region faced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper