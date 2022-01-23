Oritsewinor welcomes APC members to PDP in Delta





The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has applauded the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State over successful rally at Asaba.

According to Oritsewinor shortly after the rally , Delta is known for PDP and that is why more All Progressive Congress members are decamping to the party.

He who ccommended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, Former Governor Chief James Ibori for keeping the party together welcomes the members of All Progressive Congress APC to the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Oritsewinor who was overwhelmed with the crowd at the rally said the rally was a success and the massive crowd is as a result of good leadership by the state governor.

He urged Deltans not to give up in supporting the People’s Democratic Party.

"People's Democratic Party in Delta State is one United family and that is why we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper