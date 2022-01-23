Super generous ‘Edu SAE One Million’ wanted the best for everyone





By Kennedy Mbele

The expansive residence of the late legal icon, Chief Saifudeen Ademola Edu, on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, was filled to capacity as family members, friends, business associates and well wishers converged for his 7th day Fidau prayers, following his death on December 18, 2021.

It was, indeed, a gathering of the titans, among whom were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamilla, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and two former gubernatorial candidates, Alhaji Musiliu Obanikoro and Chief Yomi Edu (brother of the deceased), among others.

Prior to this, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Chairman Bi-Courtney Aviation Limited, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, Captain Dapo Williams, Chris Okeke, Yinka fishers, Chief Bode Rhodes-Vivour, General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), Chief Bode Emmanuel, Fubara Anga (SAN), Mr Toyin Bashorun (SAN) and Sam Okagbue were among the top shots who visited to condole with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper