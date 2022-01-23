Why court struck out murder case involving Odume – Akwa Ibom ex-AG





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER Attorney -General and Commissioner of Justice, Akwa Ibom state, Mr Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN, has explained why court struck out the murder case involving a female National Youth Corps member, Ms. Chidinma Paschaline Odume.

Nwoko who noted that he was still in office as Attorney General when the incident happened, disclosed that the family of Akwaowo Japheth (deceased) actually decided to withdraw the case.

He spoke in Uyo against the backdrop of insinuations trailing the judgement delivered on the matter last week, stressing that the reportage that Court dismissed the case and discharged the accused after it established that she (accused) acted in self defense was wrong.

He said it became important to make the public to understand that the family had instigated that the case should be discontinued as they won’t testify, thereby leaving no other option than to strike out the case.

His words, “What actually transpired in Court was that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper