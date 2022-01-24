$1.5m Loan: Lekan Akinyanmi wins suit against Lekoil Cayman





By Prince Okafor

An England court has concluded judgement filed by London-listed oil firm, Lekoil (Cayman) Limited, contending liability in a personal loan of $1.5 million by Lekoil Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Lekan Akinyanmi due for repayment has been concluded.

Vanguard gathered that Akinyanmi emerged victorious in an extempore judgment delivered on January 18, 2022, in England.

The court agreed with Akinyanmi’s counsel that England was not the proper place for the claim to be heard and set aside the order for service out of jurisdiction.

According to the judgement, “This was on the basis that the case lacks sufficient connection to England to make England the appropriate place to hear it.

The court found that Lekoil Cayman had breached its duty of “full and frank disclosure” by failing properly to describe the New Jersey proceedings in its original application.

“It can be recalled that Lekan Akinyanmi was the first to file a suit against Lekoil…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper