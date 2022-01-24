All set for HighPoint Event Centre opening





By Gabriel Olawale

A trip to the heart-beat of Lagos, Alausa in Ikeja should wind down any erroneous public assumption that HighPoint event center is like every other event centre in Lagos.

Inside this superb piece of real estate are features that can send the mind into a trance. These include two fitly framed floors that can accommodate a total of 3,000 individuals, For the capacity,Banquet style is 1000, while theatre style is 2000 .

Let it be of public knowledge that a new date has been fixed for the opening of this latest super event center in Lagos: HighPoint. With Thursday, February 3 2022 confirmed as the D-day, the opening of the HighPoint Event Center will be nothing but spectacularly grand.

The brains behind HighPoint, Mrs Omolara Adebiyi intends to give the guests something to think and talk about as 2022 unfolds. Thus, with her status as HighPoint CEO, her colorful achievements will be matched with the colorful event in which her relatives, friends,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper