Alleged ritual: Woman escapes from son’s knife attack in Imo





Suspect who allegedly stabbed his mother

God, neighbours saved me — Victim

Police arrest son, mother now in the hospital — Eyewitness

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A woman identified as Eziada Chika Mbachu, has escaped from her son, who stabbed her with a knife severally to allegedly use the mother for ritual.

Vanguard gathered the incident happened early hours of Monday, between 7 am and 8 am at Heroes apartment opposite Concord hotel in Owerri.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said the young man was the one who invited the mum and the early hours of Monday attacked the mother and inflicted on her several knife attacks on the mother.

Mrs. Eziada Chika Mbachu, the suspect’s mother

On how the woman escaped, he said: “The mother was shouting and calling for help with blood stains and wounds on her body. The neighbours heard of it and started rushing to help her. They rescued her. When the son saw many people coming he stopped attacking the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper