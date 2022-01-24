Buhari’s Channels interview was difficult to watch





First, a shout out to readers of the ‘Orbit’ in the New Year. I have been on a much needed holiday from Nigerian affairs because, frankly, as any newspaper columnist knows, we run the risk of sounding like broken records if we keep persistently at it. Lethargy sets in.

You begin to think you have exhausted every word in the dictionary for describing Nigeria’s problem. Yet these problems persist. They grow in leaps, and they are bound ultimately to smack you in the gob.

That keeps you quiet for a while. This is my long-winded way of saying that one needs to take a break and reassess our options if we are to give fresh insights into the affairs of this Ogbanje nation.

The affairs of Nigeria can be overwhelming. It is even far more difficult to keep a distance from it for too long. Not if you have a stake in its well-being. Not if it still means anything to you. Daily, Nigeria bleeds in the hands of very incompetent people who pilot its affairs.

Many a Nigerian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper