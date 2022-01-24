Discourse on truth or goodness





By Sulaiman Salawudeen

PERSONALLY, the portent the world may indeed be grinding to its apocalyptic finality is not the proliferation of and relative tolerance towards criminality; it is not the sky-seeking perverseness at every stratum of our sociopolitical existence, or the banality of armed robbery and banditry.

It is not the barefaced ritualistic disembowelings across our deeply beleaguered communities, and neither is it even the mercantilist spirituality paraded at worship centres. Quite unfortunately, it is the nature of and responses to truth, morality and justice as we have them today! To say certain truths may translate to welcoming discomfort in certain forms, including earning corporeal death!

The late Idi Amin Dada of yet troubled Uganda was reported to have said he guaranteed freedom of speech, but freedom after the speech was what he could not! The defender of justice is target not for reward, but punishment. Our localities are today filled with a few…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper