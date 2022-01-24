Don’t rush into uterine fibroid surgery, expert tells Nigerian women





*…says non-invasive HIFU procedure now preferred method of treatment

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigerian women diagnosed with uterine fibroids have been urged to seek treatment that is tailored for their individual needs rather than rush into surgery, as there is no one-size-fits all treatment for the uterine fibroids which affect more than 50 percent of women of reproductive age.

The Managing Director, Nordica Fibroid Care Centre, Lagos, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, said women diagnosed with uterine fibroids should look out for individualised best treatment options.

Ajayi who said it is not every fibroid that needs to be removed insisted that it is important to let people know that there are ways of removing fibroids besides invasive surgery.

“There is no need to rush into surgery because of the complications. What we are saying to patients is that there are options available now, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper