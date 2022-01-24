Enugu Monarchs pledge mobilisation of youths for police recruitment





.

By Dennis Agbo

Traditional Rulers in Enugu state have pledged to mobilize its young subjects for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

Their pledge followed an outcry by the Nigerian Police Service Commission, PSC, that the southeast geopolitical zone records a shortfall in police personnel.

Chairman of Enugu state Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu made the pledge when the PSC engaged leaders, government officials, traditional rulers and Town Union leaders in a sensitization/town hall forum to find a common solution to the problem.

“It is important that we as traditional rulers closer to the people should explain to our youths that we need to be recruited into this job,” Agubuzu said.

Commissioner representing South East Zone in the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, regretted that out of 39 Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIG, in the country, only one came from the South East.

He said that there was the tendency for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper