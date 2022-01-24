Insecurity in Ivo: Umahi condemns violence in Akaeze, directs immediate arrest, prosecution of perpetrators





…bad eggs in Ebubeagu must be identified and removed

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Nweze Umahi, Monday condemned the recent hostility in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area which has led to the loss of lives.

Umahi condemned the incident when he paid an on-the-spot visit to Akaeze to assess the level of carnage resulting from the unfortunate incident.

He frowned at the needle burning of the Akaeze Police Station and property of the Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area as well as that of the Development Centre Coordinator by the irate youths.

He directed the prompt arrest of those involved in the dastardly act captured in the video, which has been circulating on social media, where axe-wielding persons were seen using the weapon on a human being to underscore the sanctity of human lives.

“I feel so sad over the couple of incidences that happened in this place. In the first place, I condemn the viral video that was making round where somebody was using…





