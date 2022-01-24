JAMB begins 2022 UTME, DE registration on Feb 12





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced that registration for its 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and Direct Entry begins on February 12, 2022.

The board made the announcement in its weekly news bulletin, released Monday, in Abuja, by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

According to JAMB, the UTME “holds from 20th to 30 April 2022.”

It said the registration would end on March 19, 2022.

On the other hand, JAMB announced that Mock Examination would take place on April 2, 2022.

