Jonathan tasks Nigerian engineers on digital revolution, renewable energy





.

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has tasked Nigerian engineers to key into the prospects of the digital revolution by innovating competitively to ensure that the nation and the African continent do not lose out on the growth and development opportunities being offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The former President noted that the extant industrial revolution characterised by the dominance of the Internet and a fusion of technologies is reshaping and changing the world at a fast rate, adding that Africa cannot afford to miss out as it did in the previous technological revolutions.

Dr Jonathan stated this on Friday in Abuja at the investiture of Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil as the 33rd President of the Nigerian Society Of Engineers (NSE), further charged engineers to take the lead in the push for sustainable growth and development.

Describing engineering as the foundation for development, technological advancement and national transformation, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper