New traditional, chieftaincy law in Ogun does not stop traditional rites, says Abiodun





James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that the newly signed Traditional and Chieftaincy law in the state does not stop traditionalists from performing their rites.

The governor, who spoke at the interdominational/interfaith service held in honour of the late Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, held at the Oba Adeleye Park, Abeokuta, on Saturday, the governor noted that the law does

sought to redefine the traditional institution and allow family members of the late monarch to take part in the planning and burial rites.

He said the state is blessed with traditional rulers of high repute, adding that the late Olowu was a self driven, self-made and diligent monarch who developed himself in his youthful days to be able to face the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper