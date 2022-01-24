Petrol subsidy: FG targets 1m vehicles’ conversion to CNG in 3 years





–To provide 50% equity funding to marketers

–Project not profitable, needs lower interest rate, say marketers

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Ahead of its plan to fully deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, the Federal Government has said that it plans to work with marketers to convert 200, 000 vehicles from using petrol to compressed natural gas (CNG) usage this year.

The government said the ultimate plan was to have at least one million vehicles converted in three years.

Speaking at a meeting with marketers yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said government was looking at providing 50 percent funding for marketers to bring equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for both vehicle conversion kits and petrol station conversion technologies.

Chief Sylva noted that the government wants to have the CNG system running across the country to provide Nigerians with an alternative fueling…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper