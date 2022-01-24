You are the architect of your trouble, Osun APC faction tells Oyetola





Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Rasaq Salinsile led faction of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday disclosed that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s complaints of attempted smear campaign are a case of a self-inflicted problem.

The State Government had alerted the public on Sunday of the plot to begin a smear campaign against the Governor and Government of the State, calling on the public to disregard such campaign.

A statement issued by the factional Publicity Secretary, Comrade Biodun Agboola, on Monday, said Governor Oyetola is accusing others of the attitude he displayed against his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Agboola said: Oyetola’s administration should rather check itself properly, it is being chased by its own shadow. The karma of what he did to his predecessor must be fast catching up with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper