4m MSMEs benefit from FG’s N150bn funding — Osinbajo





Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Emma Ujah

More than four million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have benefitted from various schemes of the Federal Government, amounting N150 billion, targeted at uplifting the sub-sector in the country.

Mr. Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said beyond providing interest-free microcredit loans to petty traders, the various social intervention schemes of the Buhari administration have made significant impact in the lives of millions of ordinary Nigerians.

He quoted Professor Osinbajo, as saying: “This is a shining case study of what President Muhammadu Buhari strongly believes: that Nigerians will solve Nigeria’s problems. This is an example of what we can achieve when we unleash the best of our people – especially our young – on the toughest of our challenges, and give them the free-hand to deliver results.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper