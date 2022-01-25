[AFCON 2021] Random jottings: Fans reject Eagles shirts after loss to Tunisia





By Jacob Ajom

Once reverred and high in demand here in Garoua, the Super Eagles jersey suffered its worst form of rejection from football fans after the Nigerian flagbearers bowed out of the Africa Cup of Nations following their defeat to Tunisia, Sunday.

Soon after the referee’s whitsle signalling the end of the match, some fans, particularly thos in the popular stand, began removing the jersey which had won to the stadium, from their bodies. Some others who had extra clothes, quickly put them on to cover the Nigerian jersey.

It was the same story on the streets, where thousands of Garoua residents had, in solidarity with Nigeria worn the Super Eagles jersey.

That is how life is. When one is succeeding, many people admire him, but in defeat, one is alone. That was the story of the Super Eagles in Garoua, Sunday night..

The good side of Garoua

Yes, Garoua is expensive. There are no taxis here. Okada is one major form of transport here. But their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper