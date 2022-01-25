Bayelsa town to Dep Speaker: Face lawmaking, stop meddling in community matters





…Threatens to initiate recall process

My boss’ll respond at suitable time —Media aide

By Emem Idio, EGBEMO-ANGALABIRI

THE leadership of Egbemo-Angalabiri community, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has called on the Deputy Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Ogbere, to concentrate on his legislative duties and stop interfering in the community’s affairs.

The community leadership which accused the lawmaker of prying, alleged that he had purportedly sacked the legitimate leadership of the community and replaced them with his loyalists.

Call lawmaker to order – Chief Gometi, acting ruler

The acting Highness of Egbemo-Angalabiri, Chief Ayakurai Gometi, said the people were appealing to the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, to call the lawmaker to order, adding that the community and the entire constituency would begin the process of initiating his recall from the state House of Assembly if he continued threatening…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper