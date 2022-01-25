(Breaking) Violent Clashes: Lagos bans NURTW, places RRS on alert





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, suspended the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge, in Lagos Island, indefinitely.

The indefinite suspension became necessary following violence in those areas.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka announced the suspension.

Fayinka stated this at a stakeholders meeting comprising NURTW, Central Business District, CBD, and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island) held at Alausa, Ikeja, to address the crisis often caused by activities of transport union members.

Hot spots

To prevent further acts of violence at Idiomatic, Fayinka explained that the Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority will resume work at Eyin Eyo.

Fayinka further stated that the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, has been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper