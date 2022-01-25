CBN’s e-invoicing directive will facilitate trade — LCCI





By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the introduction of e-Evaluator and e-Invoicing for import and export, noting that it will enhance trade transactions and boost revenue.

In a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday the Director General, LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, stated: “The objectives for the introduction of e-Evaluator and e-Invoicing for import and export by CBN are quite commendable as it is expected to facilitate trade transactions, boost revenue through more accurate invoicing, and reduce processing time for import and export forms. The application of a Global Price Verification Mechanism guided by a benchmark price is also commendable.

“As we transit to a more automated system, there is a need to increase our investment in digital infrastructure to support the innovative digital products that are emerging in the country. We also encourage the Federal Government to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper