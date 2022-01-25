Dilapidated Access Roads: Women vow to stop political campaigns in 3 Delta towns, unless …





By Festus Ahon, OWHRODE

WOMEN of Owhrode, Ovwodokpokpo and Erhiephiyor communities, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have threatened to stop any form of political campaigns in their communities in 2023 unless the five ramshackle access roads linking the communities were constructed.

The angry women, who spoke during a peaceful protest to draw the government’s attention to the deplorable state of the five access roads in the area, lamented that the lack of good motorable roads to their communities has stunted the growth of the communities.

They said the five roads connecting their communities to other parts of Udu and Ughelli South local government areas: Owhrode-Orhuwhorun, Owhrode-Usieffurun, Owhrode-Edjophe, Owhrode-Otor-Udu and Ovwodokpokpo-Otor-Udu were in a bad state.

The protesting women stated that their farm produce was getting spoilt because they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper