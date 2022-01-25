Exodus of doctors: Extension of retirement age to the rescue





By Chioma Obinna

The exodus of Nigerian medical doctors to other countries for what they described as ‘’greener pastures’’ has continued for decades.

This has led to an acute shortage of health professionals in the nation’s health sector.

Reports have shown that about two-thirds of Nigerian doctors who leave the country end up practising medicine in foreign countries while some of them switch professions.

It is no longer news that apart from the medical doctors, other healthcare professionals such as the nurses, pharmacists among others are also leaving the country for overseas practice, thereby depleting number of professionals in the sector.

Recently, data from the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, had revealed that over 139 Consultants left 17 hospitals within two years. Sadly, no state is spared with the North having a larger proportion among…





