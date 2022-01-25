FG unveils National Policy on 5G





Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami)

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government on Tuesday launched the National Policy on Fifth Generation Networks (5G) for Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

Speaking at the launch presided over by President Mohammadu Buhari, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) said that the deployment of fifth generation (5G) network, “will play a vital role in improving the security situation in the country”.

The Minister in his presentation to the President, maintained that that “5G network is a viable platform for security institutions to leverage on, in tackling the security challenges that have bedevilled the country, by harnessing the potential of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotics etc. which explore real-time information for maximum efficiency.”

He further disclosed that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper