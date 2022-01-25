Hanifa’s murder: Due process should be followed to revalidate licences of private schools ― PDP tells Ganduje





By Bashir Bello

The Kano State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led administration that due process be followed in the review and revalidation of operational licences of private schools in the state.

This was as the party said that already there is a standard procedure provided by the law establishing the private school board developed by the previous administration of Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The party Chairman, Shehu Sagagi in a statement made available to newsmen in the state cautioned the Governor against using the exercise to extort the proprietors.

Sagagi said, “On reforming the private education, the PDP therefore advised Kano State government under the leadership of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to follow the necessary due process in accordance with law establishing Kano state Private School Board which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper