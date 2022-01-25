Insurgency: Stakeholders brainstorm on North East stability, devt of master plan





*Seek further legislation, convening of donor,funding conference for region

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- CRITICAL stakeholders in the rebuilding of North East region engaged in a forum, Tuesday,to brainstorm on North East stability and development master plan,following years of enormous destructions caused by insurgency and terrorism.

The forum was basically for consultation, in compliance with President Muhammad Buhari’s directive to the North East Development Commission,NEDC Board, to constantly liaise with the relevant federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies,MDAs, states and other developmental partners for the implementation of all programs and initiatives and proper utilisation of funds released for intervention in the zone.

READ ALSO:OPINION: World Bank ‘exposes’ Uzodimma on fiscal performance in governance

Recall that Section 8 (1C) of the North East Development Commission, NEDC Act lists one of the functions of the NEDC to develop a master plan based…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper