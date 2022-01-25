Josephine Oboh-Macleod makes history in Scottish politics





Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod

Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod has made history as the first woman of African descent to vie for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party’s councillorship ticket in Milngavie, Scotland.

Oboh-Macleod partook in the hustings and interview, on Monday, under the umbrella of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party as the first BAME member of African descent to attempt to be selected as Councillor.

She was gunning for the councillorship ticket of Milngavie Ward one, East Dumbatonshire Council, Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO:

NUJ honours Josephine Oboh-Macleod

Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod: Living nexus between politics, art, charity

Although Oboh-Macleod, a philanthropist, humanitarian, acclaimed art curator and collector, and entrepreneur, lost the ticket, she congratulated the party and people of Scotland for the opportunity.

According to her, “The Scottish Conservative Party is the frontrunner in giving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper