Raise alarm when criminals apply to join Police — PSC chairman charges Nigerians

By Evelyn Usman

Chairman, Police Service Commission, PSC Musiliu Smith, yesterday, appealed to members of the public to always raise the alarm if they noticed criminal elements in their communities were applying to join the Nigeria Police Force with the recommendation of some community leaders.

In the same vein, he said upright and responsible citizens should be encouraged to apply for recruitment into the Force, with a view to having the right persons in the Force.

Speaking at the South West Zone Police recruitment sensitization forum held at the Alausa auditorium, Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, stated that the purpose of providing security and safety in Nigeria would be defeated if the Police as a security organization was contaminated with criminally minded persons, owing to the poor calibre of those applying for the recruitment.

He said, ” No one knows better the character of its citizens than members of the community. Therefore, citizens are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper