True federalism, only panacea for National development – Afenifere





James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday said that for Nigeria to witness desired development and progress, there must be true federalism.

The group also reiterated its call for the restructuring of the country.

These were contained in a communique issued at the end of its first annual general meeting held at the country home of its Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

READ ALSO:OPINION: World Bank ‘exposes’ Uzodimma on fiscal performance in governance

The meeting, which deliberated extensively on various issues pertaining to the Nigeria nation especially in the way they affect the Yorubas, also reviewed the various challenges that Nigeria has been facing since independence.

It felt that while the country had never met the dream of its founding fathers, the situation had never been this bad socially, economically and politically.

The communiqué which was signed by…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper