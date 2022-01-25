Victims cry out as suspected herdsmen seize Delta community





.

It’s scandalous for police to deny invasion—Muoboghare

Fulani herdsmen chased us away, destroyed our crops – Mrs. Ighochureya, Eunice

…They raid our community every year– Chief Etagbedavwe, woman leader

RESIDENTS of Port-Avwon, a community in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, who fled the town following invasion recently, by suspected herdsmen, have screamed from their sanctuaries that the invaders had overrun their homeland.

Police in the state had in reaction, debunked the claim that herdsmen invaded the community, but Uwheru Kingdom slammed the state Command for telling lies.

They’ve taken over our village – Mrs Ighochureya

One of the residents who escaped from Port-Avwon village to Uwheru main town, Mrs Yellow Ighochureya, told NDV: “Herdsmen have taken over our village, the people are right there in Port-Avwon presently and they have destroyed our farm crops.

“Last year, they killed three of our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper